Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita

Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.
Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital.

WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. When officers got to the scene, WPD said they found the victims in the street.

“I heard a lot of sirens at one point,” Lin Winkley, a neighbor, said.

Winkley said Saturday’s violence is unusual activity in their neighborhood.

“It’s the quietest neighborhood I’ve ever lived in,” Winkley said.

“Normally this is a very quiet neighborhood,” Alan Stahlherber, another neighbor, said. “It’s kind of a little bit concerning.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot.
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
Overnight standoff in NW Wichita ends with a man in custody.
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
Surveillance footage shows two men suspected of stealing the air conditioner from Sport Burger,...
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
Man injured riding electric scooter after hit by car
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a...
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers
Wichita Police Department badge
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers Saturday night
A couple in Wichita welcome their new baby on New Year's Day.
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Overnight standoff in NW Wichita ends with a man in custody.
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody