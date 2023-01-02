Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital.

WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. When officers got to the scene, WPD said they found the victims in the street.

“I heard a lot of sirens at one point,” Lin Winkley, a neighbor, said.

Winkley said Saturday’s violence is unusual activity in their neighborhood.

“It’s the quietest neighborhood I’ve ever lived in,” Winkley said.

“Normally this is a very quiet neighborhood,” Alan Stahlherber, another neighbor, said. “It’s kind of a little bit concerning.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.

