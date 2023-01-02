Sedgwick County Zoo orangutan, Daisy, dies of organ failure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daisy, a 41-year-old Sumatran orangutan at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has died, the zoo announced Monday.

On Sunday morning, Daisy was discovered to be ill and unresponsive. An emergency exam revealed kidney and heart failure. With a grave prognosis for this combination of organ failure, the medical team performed treatment, but after 24 hours Daisy’s condition hadn’t improved. Monday morning, zoo staff decided humanely euthanize her in order to prevent any further suffering.

Daisy came to Sedgwick County Zoo in 2009 and, staff says, quickly claimed her place as one of the most popular celebrities of SCZ. Often described as a diva, Daisy did everything on her own terms. She was very smart and enjoyed “training” her people to do things for her. Her social nature and inquisitive personality earned her a loyal following of Zoo guests, eager to sit with her at her window with offerings of shiny jewelry, fresh manicures, or animal videos on their phones. Of course, Daisy’s favorite thing to look at was herself, resulting in many selfies being taken with her fans over the years.

Daisy is survived by her two children, Kinali (11) and Lily (4), both still living at SCZ. Keeper Devin, who cared for Daisy since she arrived at SCZ, says, “Daisy was an amazing individual. It’s hard to describe her because she was so dynamic and engaging. She was much loved and in losing her, I lost a close friend. She will never be forgotten and I will cherish seeing her in her kids each day.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com