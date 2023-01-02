Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the clouds and drizzle will continue until just before daybreak Tuesday. Then some clearing will take place for the southern part of the state. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with winds picking up out of the west. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s with any chance of snow in the northwest ending after the early morning hours. Travel conditions will be much better from mid-morning and throughout the afternoon. It will be a little windy for most of Kansas with west to northwest winds likely.

Calmer weather and warmer weather should return later this week as highs reach the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening showers and storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S/W 10-20. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: W 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 5-15.

Wed: High: 43 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 45 Low: 23 Sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

