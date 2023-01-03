As 2023 begins, many resolving to get back to the gym

By KWCH Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With 2023 now here, New Year’s Resolutions are beginning, too. One of the most common, going to the gym, is being made in large numbers in the Wichita area.

Determined to stay committed this year, partly due to COVID-19 fears finally waning, many are making it their goal to finally get fit this year.

“With the pandemic and everything, I gained some weight and I wasn’t happy with myself,” said Aaron Ake, one of many in the Wichita area attending Planet Fitness in Maize with the idea of working off a few extra pounds. “And I wanted to get back in shape.

Ake says he doesn’t want his resolution to end in just a few months.

“I just wanted to -- started a little bit last year, but I want to stay on the grind and actually commit this year,” he said. “Try and go at least four, five times a week, stay on the supplements, pre-workout and all of that stuff so I can stay on the grind.”

Many like Aaron want this year to be different, and for some who stopped working out during the pandemic, getting back in the gym isn’t just a resolution but part of living a healthier life.

Mike Warren was going to the gym often before the pandemic, but he says during the last couple years it wasn’t easy to stay motivated.

“I probably didn’t work out in a gym for a year and a half,” Warren said. “And it’s hard to get started again once you stop.”

Warren said for everyone in a similar situation, the first step is the most important.

“You think ‘I can’t get back to where I was,’ but you know when you come back you have to understand you have to start slow,” Warren said. “And if you start slow, then once you start you don’t want to stop.”

Warren is happy to see everyone who has taken that step -- literally -- as a new year begins.

“When I walked in today, there were 18 treadmills that were going on, and that’s not usually the case,” he said. “And it made me happy to see that.”

