After Wednesday, lighter winds returns

Calmer weather expected late in the week
Less wind late in the week
Less wind late in the week(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a blustery day, expect the wind to back down ahead of a cold night around Kansas. We will see the Kansas wind return on Wednesday as temperatures remain seasonal for early January.

Early Wednesday, much of the state will have lows in the teens and 20s with passing clouds. The afternoon promises to bring highs mostly in the 40s with northwest winds gusting to around 25-30 mph. Some of the stronger winds will be focused over western Kansas.

Less wind and more sunshine is on the way for Thursday. Highs will be near 50s, but over the snow cover in northwest Kansas, it will be another day with highs near 40.

Quiet weather should be expected at the end of the week with much of the area having sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; still breezy. Wind: W/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/W 5-15. Low: 23.

Thu: High: 48 Sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 30 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 26 Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.
Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita
A couple in Wichita welcome their new baby on New Year's Day.
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Latest News

Comparable receipts
Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax
12 News spoke with the Wichita school district and youth sports organizations about AEDs and...
Damar Hamlin injury highlights importance of AEDs, knowing how to perform CPR
AED
AED protocol for youth sports
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty