After Wednesday, lighter winds returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a blustery day, expect the wind to back down ahead of a cold night around Kansas. We will see the Kansas wind return on Wednesday as temperatures remain seasonal for early January.

Early Wednesday, much of the state will have lows in the teens and 20s with passing clouds. The afternoon promises to bring highs mostly in the 40s with northwest winds gusting to around 25-30 mph. Some of the stronger winds will be focused over western Kansas.

Less wind and more sunshine is on the way for Thursday. Highs will be near 50s, but over the snow cover in northwest Kansas, it will be another day with highs near 40.

Quiet weather should be expected at the end of the week with much of the area having sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; still breezy. Wind: W/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/W 5-15. Low: 23.

Thu: High: 48 Sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 30 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 26 Sunny.

