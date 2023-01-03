Cooler today but warming back up later this week

Highs this afternoon will be seasonable into the 40s
Wichita Temperature Trend
Wichita Temperature Trend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front swept across Kansas last night, and today will be 10-15 degrees colder than Monday. However, high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are near normal for early January.

The remainder of the work week promises to be uneventful with a warming trend. Highs in the middle 40s on Wednesday will climb into the middle 50s on Friday.

A weak cold front will cruise across Kansas late Friday into Saturday. However, precipitation is not expected with the front and temperatures will only slide a few degrees with highs in the 40s expected this weekend.

Looking ahead… mild temperatures, mainly in the 50s, and dry conditions are expected next week with no major weather makers moving through the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Fog early, then clearing, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: W 10-20. High: 46.

Thu: Low: 23. High: 48. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 27. High: 56. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 42. Mostly sunny, cooler.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 31. High: 50. Mostly sunny.

