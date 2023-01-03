Driver killed after semi strikes ditch embankment in Saline County

Driver killed in Saline County semi crash.
Driver killed in Saline County semi crash.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver was killed after a semi crossed the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of the road, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a bridge embankment.

The crash happened at around 9:15 Monday night in Saline County. The impact of the crashed caused the load in the trailer to shift forward, separating the front of the trailer and back of the cab. The trailer was loaded with frozen meat.

The driver was the only occupant of the semi and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

