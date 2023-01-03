Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day, police said.

Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.

Several people were kicked out of the bar after a fight broke out. The shooting occurred when the argument continued in a nearby parking lot, police said.

Some of the injured were bystanders, according to the police news release. Their conditions were not available.

Howard played two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Fort Hays State in Kansas in spring of 2022. Howard, a defensive back, played in all 11 games last season, recording 53 tackles.

Officials at Fort Hays and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M issued statements on social media expressing grief after Howard’s death and support for his family and friends.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing, police said in a news release.

