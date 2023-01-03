Kansas State running back deuce Vaughn declares for NFL Draft

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State’s All-American running back Deuce Vaughn will forego his senior year and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Vaughn made the announcement Monday night on his Twitter, just two days after eclipsing 100 yards and rushing for an 88-yard touchdown in a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

Vaughn is second all-time in rushing at K-State with 3,604 yards. He ranks third and fifth on K-State’s single-season rushing records and fourth with 34 career rushing touchdowns. Vaughn was a two-time consensus All-American as an all-purpose running back.

