KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.

A 40-year-old Cheney woman and an infant died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day in Kiowa County. A 60-year-old Courtland woman died in a New Year’s Eve crash in Republic County. Two people died in a pair of crashes Monday, Jan. 2.

A 20-year-old Atchison man died in an early-Monday-morning crash in Atchison. The man was a passenger in a mini cooper that went into a residential yard and rolled after its driver lost control, the KHP report said. In Saline County, a 36-year-old Fresno, California man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a semi. The man was driving the truck that went off the road on K-143 at Old 81.

None of the deadly crashes were DUI-related, the KHP said.

For the weekend, the KHP reported making 22 DUI arrests, a total that doubled last year’s mark for New Year’s weekend, but is down from the 26 DUI arrests during the same time span two years ago.

The KHP also reported 567 speeding tickets over the New Year’s weekend, a total up from last year (490), but significantly below two years ago (733). The KHP reported 47 seatbelt citations for adult drivers over the weekend, up from 30 last year.

With moderate weather for late December into early January, the KHP reported 517 motorist assists over the New Year’s weekend, down from 648 last year and 906 two years ago.

