KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in southeast Douglas County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.

A 40-year-old Cheney woman and an infant died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day in Kiowa County. A 60-year-old Courtland woman died in a New Year’s Eve crash in Republic County. Two people died in a pair of crashes Monday, Jan. 2.

A 20-year-old Atchison man died in an early-Monday-morning crash in Atchison. The man was a passenger in a mini cooper that went into a residential yard and rolled after its driver lost control, the KHP report said. In Saline County, a 36-year-old Fresno, California man died in a single-vehicle crash involving a semi. The man was driving the truck that went off the road on K-143 at Old 81.

None of the deadly crashes were DUI-related, the KHP said.

For the weekend, the KHP reported making 22 DUI arrests, a total that doubled last year’s mark for New Year’s weekend, but is down from the 26 DUI arrests during the same time span two years ago. 

The KHP also reported 567 speeding tickets over the New Year’s weekend, a total up from last year (490), but significantly below two years ago (733). The KHP reported 47 seatbelt citations for adult drivers over the weekend, up from 30 last year.

With moderate weather for late December into early January, the KHP reported 517 motorist assists over the New Year’s weekend, down from 648 last year and 906 two years ago.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.
Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita
A couple in Wichita welcome their new baby on New Year's Day.
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

Latest News

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
Driver killed in Saline County semi crash.
Driver killed after semi strikes ditch embankment in Saline County
Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts