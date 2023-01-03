Man accused of fatally stabbing 8-year-old grandson

The suspect is being held on a $2 million bond after he was arraigned on a capital murder charge. (KTVT, RICHLAND HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT, RING.COM, CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (KTVT) - A Texas man is being held on a capital murder charge after police say he stabbed his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year’s Day.

Linda Hubbard had no idea this past Thanksgiving would be the last time she’d ever see her 8-year-old great-grandson, Brenym McDonald.

“It’s a tragedy,” she said. “He liked to cook, which we were excited about. My daughter had ordered him a chef’s hat with his name on it and an apron.”

Police say 62-year-old Philip Hughes fatally stabbed his 8-year-old grandson, Brenym McDonald,...
Police say 62-year-old Philip Hughes fatally stabbed his 8-year-old grandson, Brenym McDonald, in what they are calling a “senseless tragedy.”(Source: Richland Hills Police Department, KTVT via CNN)

Brenym was found dead Sunday morning inside the Richland Hills, Texas, home, where he lived with his parents and grandfather.

Police say the boy’s grandfather, 62-year-old Philip Hughes, stabbed him in what they are calling a “senseless tragedy.” The suspect was found about a block away from the home and taken into custody. Video from a doorbell camera shows him walking toward police with his hands up.

“You can’t even put words almost to it. I mean, when my daughter called me and told me – I can’t believe this,” Hubbard said.

Police haven’t released a possible motive or details about what led up to the fatal stabbing.

A neighbor says he often saw Hughes and Brenym playing in the yard or doing chores together, and he thought they had a good relationship.

Hubbard says the family is still trying to process what happened, as they hold onto their final memories of Brenym.

“They just sent me a picture up there from Christmas, where I got to see him with a skateboard. He was so excited about that. Just a normal 8-year-old boy, full of life,” she said.

Hughes is being held on a capital murder charge. He was given a $2 million bond at his arraignment Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot.
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
Fatal crash (gfx)
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
A couple in Wichita welcome their new baby on New Year's Day.
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
Wichita Police Department badge
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers Saturday night
Overnight standoff in NW Wichita ends with a man in custody.
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody

Latest News

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The suspect is being held on a $2 million bond after he was arraigned on a capital murder charge.
Police say grandfather fatally stabbed 8-year-old in 'senseless tragedy'
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan...
Reports: Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident