Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of shoplifting multiple times from Ulta Beauty in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg.

Police say the thefts began in June and continued until October of 2022. The thefts resulted in a total loss of more than $17,000.00, according to police

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward!

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com