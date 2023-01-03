Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of shoplifting multiple times from Ulta Beauty in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg.

Police say the thefts began in June and continued until October of 2022. The thefts resulted in a total loss of more than $17,000.00, according to police

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward!

