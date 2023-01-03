Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt.

Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought.

It came as the first reduction in the state food sales tax rate taking effect Sunday.

Shawn Lawrence said, “Instead of paying the five percent, I literally paid 12.5 percent tax on my grocery bill.”

Sunday, Lawrence went to his local Walmart to stock up his pantry and did the bulk of his grocery shopping. He didn’t pay much attention to his receipt until he got home.

“I actually didn’t realize the error until I got home, and my son-in-law said that the tax rate had changed, so we got to looking at it, and then I got to looking at it a little closer,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence started to do the math, and that’s when he noticed something wasn’t adding up. He was taxed twice for the subtotal of all the items he bought.

That took him back to the store.

“She’s [store employ] like well, we’ve got a glitch going on, and I was like, okay, you need to let people know that that’s happening cause they’re getting charged extra for their taxes,” he said.

Lawrence said after initially hearing the employee say it was the government’s fault, he spoke with the manager, who said there was a request to fix the internal system that manages what people are charged for taxes.

Under the new Kansas food sales tax rate, most grocery items will be taxed at four percent plus any local sales tax - like in Sedgwick County’s at one percent. There are exemptions for items that will remain taxed at the old 6.5 percent rate plus local tax.

Lawrence wasn’t alone. Another Wichita shopper shared her Walmart receipt, including only five food items, which should be taxed at the new reduced rate. Instead, she was taxed for the subtotal twice, once at the reduced rate and at the existing rate.

Lawrence said, “Most people won’t even notice it. It’s such a small amount on each ticket that most people won’t even notice it.”

Lawrence said what frustrated him wasn’t the extra money he paid but that the store wasn’t letting other customers know. He shared the issue on Facebook, where people shared similar experiences at other Kansas Walmarts and some at other grocery stores.

“[Manager] was like, we can take care of this with you and give you a gift card, but I was like, yeah, that’s fine, but I said there’s literally other people that have no idea that this is going on,” said Lawrence.

12News reached out to the Kansas Department of Revenue and Walmart about the issue and waiting to hear back.

