Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The avian flu continues to hit farms hard and with that, your wallet could also take a hit at the grocery store. Two months following a CDC report on the U.S. approaching a record number of avian influenza outbreaks in wild birds and poultry, the prices for eggs have skyrocketed.

Wednesday, 12 News took a closer look at the situation and how the elevated egg prices are impacting a Wichita restaurant and its customers.

Livingston’s Diner Owner Jeanne Shaft said the prices for eggs and butter have drastically increased and with that, there’s a concerted effort not to waste the food products that are in shorter supply.

With the rising costs for ingredients, Shaft said it’s not easy owning a restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch.

“A lot of items have gone up and come back down, like hamburger. Chicken was way higher and it has stabilized again, but the eggs are still high a year and a half later,” Shaft said.

At Livingston’s Diner, Shaft said the restaurant’s staff goes through 10 cases or about 1,800 eggs during the weekend.

“That’s just the over-easy and over-mediums and the poached (eggs),” Shaft said. “Then, there’s scrambled eggs which are separate. It’s a lot of eggs. Now, we’re playing $61 to $67 per case of eggs. They were $10 to $12 which was standard price, normal.”

The avian flu hit chickens hard. The CDC estimates nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in the past year across the U.S.

“We have some chickens on the farm, but the feed prices, it all just sifts right down to the consumer then,” Livingston’s customer Jenny Downey said. “Eggs don’t come from the grocery store. They come from chickens.”

Shaft said it’s frustrating to have to raise prices to keep up with rising costs for the most in-demand dishes at Livingston’s.

She said she hopes prices can stabilize so her restaurant can get the supplies it needs at reasonable prices and continue serving a community who “loves [the breakfast at Livingston’s].”

Shaft said she’s “very grateful” for customers that help to keep the restaurant going.

