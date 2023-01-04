Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A bar owner in Tennessee said he’s being forced to close early because the city is enforcing a law that’s been on the books for nearly a decade.

A new year has brought a new way of business for Roger Vazirani, the owner of the Funky Budha, Pigeon Forge’s only late-night drinking spot in town.

“Business is down 70%. For the first three days, we had to keep it short and be open four days a week. And even then, it’s horrible,” Vazirani said.

WVLT reports that last month the city passed a law that would end alcohol sales at 1 a.m. However, for the past five years, the Funky Budha had been open until 3 a.m.

“They gave us pretty much a 10-day notice that we had to change. And people were mad,” Vazirani said.

Pigeon Forge city officials said the business should have been closing its doors at 1 a.m. long before.

According to officials, the bar should have been closing at that time since 2013, when liquor by the drink became legal.

The Pigeon Forge Assistant City Administrator, Eric Brackins, said the city began getting questions from people and businesses asking why the rules between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge were different.

“As we got to looking into the state law, we realized that we should follow the law with a 1 a.m. time limit,” Brackins said.

The same state law puts Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in a special bracket because of tourism, WVLT reported. The law said for alcoholic drinks to stop flowing at 1 a.m., but Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have been the two towns in the state to qualify.

“It gives us qualifying taxes that can be generated in those towns with rules that might be different from your average city because of the number of visitors they attract,” Brackins said.

Vazirani said he has been forced to shave hours even more due to the new changes with workers quitting because fewer hours mean they earn less in tips.

Currently, the venue is open four days a week instead of seven.

“Why wasn’t it implemented then? Why now? Is it my fault? I’m trying to run a business, and the city comes and changes the ordinance?” Vazirani said.

The Funky Budha owner said his crowd was busiest between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. when service industry workers in Pigeon Forge got off work.

He said he’s gone from making almost $2,000 daily to $86 this past Monday night.

