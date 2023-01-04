Boil water advisories lifted for 2 Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory was lifted for two Kansas communities on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the advisories for the cities of Norwich and Garden Plain.

The boil advisory was issued due to a line break that led to low water pressure in Norwich.

In Garden Plain, the cause was an equipment malfunction that caused low pressure.

