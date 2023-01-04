Boil water advisories lifted for 2 Kansas communities

Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently...
Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently without water.(wvva)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory was lifted for two Kansas communities on Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the advisories for the cities of Norwich and Garden Plain.

The boil advisory was issued due to a line break that led to low water pressure in Norwich.

In Garden Plain, the cause was an equipment malfunction that caused low pressure.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field