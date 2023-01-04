Kansas snaps Texas Tech’s 29-game home win streak

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — KJ Adams scored the last of his 16 points on a breakaway dunk with 7 seconds remaining, and No. 3 Kansas fought off Texas Tech 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending the Red Raiders’ home winning streak at 29 games.

Dajuan Harris scored 18 points for the Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), who led by a dozen points early in the second half but allowed the Red Raiders to make it close at the finish. Jalen Wilson had 14 points and Gradey Dick scored 11.

Kevin Obanor scored 26 points for Texas Tech, which had not lost at home since February of 2021. Pop Isaacs added 18 points.

The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) trailed 67-57 with seven minutes left but got within 71-70 on Lamar Washington’s layup with 1:43 remaining. Texas Tech trailed 73-72 in the final minute when Kevin McCullar Jr. stole the ball from Isaacs to set up Adams’ slam.

Kansas put together a strong offensive flurry toward the end of the first half, outscoring Texas Tech 11-2 over the final four minutes and taking a 43-36 lead at intermission. Adams keyed the surge with eight points, capped by a 10-footer in the lane.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks struggled down the stretch but showed enough poise in the final 75 seconds to hold on.

Texas Tech: Coach Mark Adams suffered his first home loss with the Red Raiders.

UP NEXT

Kansas: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.
Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

Latest News

Kansas State loses to Alabama in Sugar Bowl
Kansas State loses to Alabama in Sugar Bowl
Kansas women open Big 12 play with win at Oklahoma State
No. 4 Kansas rallies from 15-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown looks on in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022,...
Shockers lose AAC opener at UCF