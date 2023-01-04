Less wind; little more warmth Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet and calm stretch of weather is coming up to finish off the week. Afternoon temperatures will continue their slow climb, and by Friday, much of the area could be back above 50.

Lighter winds will be common over Kansas heading into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will once again fall to the teens and 20s. Expect highs to mostly remain in the 40s, but along the Oklahoma state line, highs will briefly hit 50. Farther north, over the snow cover in northwest Kansas, it will be another day with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday will have some clouds moving across Kansas, but no mention of any rain. Highs will be near or above 50 with light winds coming out of the southeast.

We should have some colder weather (40s for highs) on Saturday. Any chance of moisture will be up in northeast Kansas, where there might be a little snow early Saturday. Things will start warming back up by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 54 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 24 Sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 30 Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance for overnight showers

