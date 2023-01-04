Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday.

Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened in southeast Wichita in December. Police said it stemmed from a debt of around $50.

Jose Alvarez and Neosha Allen were killed in the shooting. Jackson and Donovan Crandall were arrested in connection to the case.

Jackson is due back in court later this month, He’s being held on a $1.5 million bond.

