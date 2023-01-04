A nice and quiet weather pattern is taking shape

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to our Wednesday with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Later today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, we will see highs in the near normal middle 40s.

The remainder of the work week promises to be uneventful with a warming trend. Highs in the upper 40s on Thursday will climb into the middle 50s on Friday.

A weak cold front will cruise across Kansas late Friday into Saturday. However, precipitation is not expected with the front and temperatures will only fall a few degrees with highs in the middle to upper 40s expected this weekend.

Looking ahead… mild temperatures, mainly in the 50s, and dry conditions are expected next week with no major weather makers moving through the area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: W/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: W 5-15. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 48.

Fri: Low: 27. High: 55. Increasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 44. Decreasing clouds, cooler.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 49. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 53. Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com