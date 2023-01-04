Salina city manager appoints new police chief

Clarence “C.J.” Wise was appointed the new police chief of Salina on Jan. 4, 2023.
Clarence “C.J.” Wise was appointed the new police chief of Salina on Jan. 4, 2023.(City of Salina)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new police chief.

Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Oklahoma, since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.

Wise’s diverse experience includes the areas of patrol, K-9, SWAT, detective, drug enforcement, and internal investigations. Mr. Wise has supervised field training, peer support, honor guard, and K-9 functions, and has led the Edmond Police Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Criminal Investigations Division, and Patrol Division.

Wise’s professional achievements include being selected as Supervisor of the Year two times and an FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for Supervision, along with numerous Employee of the Month honors.

He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice management and administration from the University of Central Oklahoma, a bachelor’s degree in business-organizational leadership from Southern Nazarene University, and an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Seminole State College. Wise is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“C.J.’s vast law enforcement experience and demonstrated leadership approach will be a huge asset for the Salina Police Department and our city. He believes in community-oriented policing and has a track record of successful involvement in the Edmond community, and we are excited to have him lead the Salina Police Department,” said City Manager Schrage.

Wise will begin his new role by early February.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

12 News Senior Reporter Shawn Loging sits down with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to discuss her...
Kansas governor lays out priorities ahead of 2nd term
Skyrocketing egg prices are challenging restaurants, including Livingston's Diner, in Wichita,...
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
Raleigh County is under a boil water advisory as large sections of the county are currently...
Boil water advisories lifted for 2 Kansas communities
Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice