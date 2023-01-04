Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Parents of teens involved in a disturbance with Wichita police officers and now facing charges, spoke with Wichita city leaders Tuesday at the first meeting of the year for the Wichita City Council. The public input at the meeting followed an incident on New Year’s Eve captured on video that’s gone viral on social media. That footage shows an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer, working security at the Roller City skating rink in south Wichita, in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old boy.

The Wichita Police Department said two officers working security at Roller City were asked to remove a 15-year-old girl reported to have threatened staff. The WPD said officers repeatedly asked the girl to leave and then said she swung at officers, but missed. That’s when, the department said, the officers attempted to arrest her. While doing that, police said, a 16-year-old boy came up behind and struck an officer in the back of the head.

What happened after that was captured on cell phone video seen by many on social media. The first interactions are not on video. The WPD said police body camera was not on and city leaders said, Roller City’s security system doesn’t record.

On New Year’s Day, WPD Chief Joseph Sullivan said the officer involved in the physical altercation with the 16-year-old is on administrative duty while the investigation into what happened and what led up to the violence continues.

“Use of force is never something that’s going to be pretty. That’s why we try to avoid the use of force at all costs,” Sullivan said. “It’s never anything that’s going to be attractive to look at. That’s why it’s critically important that you get all the facts, that you have the complete context, you put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and then you act.”

On Monday, Jan. 2, the 16-year-old boy’s mother, Makala Day addressed the issue with city leaders. She questioned charges against her son considering that the officer was off-duty when the incident at the roller rink happened.

“My son has three charges of battery and assault on a police officer. So, if he’s not a police officer, why is my son getting charged with battery and assault of a police officer?” Day asked.

Also on Monday, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple addressed the video and concerns about what it shows.

“When I saw a grown man, trained and armed with 100 pounds on that kid, posture up and try to kill him with a punch like that...”

The mayor’s remarks prompted a statement from the Wichita police union, the Fraternal Order of Police.

“We would hope the mayor who is tasked with leading the city would not make reckless statements without knowing the facts and context,” the police union said. “This only causes more division within the community. We would hope that the mayor would agree that a brief snippet of the video does not provide the full context of the incident.”

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Whipple opened the floor up for the community to talk. Mia Moore, the mother of the 15-year-old girl, also arrested in connection with the incident at Roller City, addressed council members.

“This never should’ve happened,” she said. “Yes, they denied a child to come in. They denied a child to come in, they denied a refund, it escalated. They didn’t act like adults. They treated my child like an animal,” Moore said. “The treated the other child like an animal. This has to be stopped. “...I sent my children to a public place on New Year’s Eve to have fun and enjoy themselves. And this is the outcome. Please listen to the people in the community. We’ve got to protect our kids.”

The two teens were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on charges that include battery of a law enforcement officer.

The WPD’s Investigations Unit and Professional Standards Bureau review all officer use-of-force incidents involving the department. Anyone with a firsthand account or video from what happened on the night of Dec. 31 at Roller City can submit further information by reaching the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

