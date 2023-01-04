Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year.

The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:

“On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience,

Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management.”

The new grocery tax is 4% opposed to the 6.5% general sales tax. Several of you reached out inquiring as to why you were seeing a 5% tax on your groceries. That is due to the local sales tax, which in Sedgwick County is 1%.

