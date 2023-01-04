Where’s Shane? Fundamental Fitness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s 2023, people. Can you believe it?

If you’re looking to make some lifestyle changes in the new year, Tuesday morning, Shane visited a spot that’s going to teach you how to do it! He stopped by Fundamental Fitness to get some tips on how to jump-start your fitness routine for 2023!

You can find more information on Fundamental Fitness at www.funfitwichita.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com