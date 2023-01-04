Where’s Shane? Fundamental Fitness

Shane standing on one leg
Shane standing on one leg
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s 2023, people. Can you believe it?

If you’re looking to make some lifestyle changes in the new year, Tuesday morning, Shane visited a spot that’s going to teach you how to do it! He stopped by Fundamental Fitness to get some tips on how to jump-start your fitness routine for 2023!

You can find more information on Fundamental Fitness at www.funfitwichita.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) holds an axe for reporters after announcing her plan to "Axe the Food...
LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly on ‘Axing Your Taxes’
Kansas highway
KHP releases holiday arrest and citation numbers
Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit