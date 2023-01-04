Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Wichita rally around a local restaurant after a series of vandalisms and thefts. In one recent crime, thieves stole air conditioning unit from Sport Burger. The theft happened last Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Tuesday, 12 News spoke with Sport Burger co-owner Ronnie Williams who runs the business with his wife, Connie. Ronnie Williams said the air conditioning unit is the largest, most expensive item stolen from the east Wichita burger stand at 134 N. Hillside. Last week, Connie Williams said “it hurts [her] heart that somebody thought it was okay to take that air conditioner.”

Despite the setback and disappointment, the owners said they have no plans of shutting down.

“Hopefully we’ll be her as long as God will let us be here. So, we’re hanging in there,” Ronnie said.

Unknown to the Williamses, someone set up a GoFundMe page to help the owners pay for a new AC unit for Sport Burger. As of Tuesday evening, the fundraising effort surpassed $6,000, beyond the $5,000 goal.

