Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit

Sport Burger Drive-In
Sport Burger Drive-In
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People in Wichita rally around a local restaurant after a series of vandalisms and thefts. In one recent crime, thieves stole air conditioning unit from Sport Burger. The theft happened last Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Tuesday, 12 News spoke with Sport Burger co-owner Ronnie Williams who runs the business with his wife, Connie. Ronnie Williams said the air conditioning unit is the largest, most expensive item stolen from the east Wichita burger stand at 134 N. Hillside. Last week, Connie Williams said “it hurts [her] heart that somebody thought it was okay to take that air conditioner.”

Despite the setback and disappointment, the owners said they have no plans of shutting down.

“Hopefully we’ll be her as long as God will let us be here. So, we’re hanging in there,” Ronnie said.

Unknown to the Williamses, someone set up a GoFundMe page to help the owners pay for a new AC unit for Sport Burger. As of Tuesday evening, the fundraising effort surpassed $6,000, beyond the $5,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Fatal crash (gfx)
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.
Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita
New -- and old -- state sales tax affecting some shoppers.
What’s exempt from the reduce state food sales tax rate

Latest News

A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend...
Officer on desk duty, concerns raised after video shows violent encounter with teen
Kenneth Jackson III
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others
Comparable receipts
Shoppers report errors in grocery bill following Kansas sales tax change
Comparable receipts
Shoppers report error following change in grocery tax