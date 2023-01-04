Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say

Authorities say the suspect held the victim captive for five days while he allegedly punched, slapped, bit and raped her. (KPRC, BUMBLE, CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRING, Texas (KPRC) - A Texas man is facing charges after authorities say he kidnapped, tortured and sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app.

Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping. His neighbors had a lot to say about the jarring allegations against him that detail the reported kidnapping beginning on Christmas Eve and spanning five days.

“People are crazy,” neighbor Keyana Archer said. “It’s pretty scary with the new dating world only being mostly online.”

Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after authorities say he assaulted a woman he met through Bumble and held her captive for five days.(Source: KPRC via CNN)

According to court documents, the victim met Mills on the Bumble dating app and agreed to visit him on Christmas Eve at his apartment home in Spring, Texas.

Once she got there, he allegedly tried to have sex with her, and she refused. Records show Mills then started punching, slapping and biting her. He’s also accused of raping her and hitting her with a screwdriver when his hands got tired.

Officials believe Mills deprived the victim of food and water for the five days he allegedly held her captive.

The documents go on to say the victim was finally able to escape and get help when Mills left Thursday to go to his father’s house. Investigators say she suffered severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose and severe bruising to the majority of her body.

Mills was arrested Friday. He has since been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond but is on 24-hour house arrest, other than essential travel, according to his attorney.

He is set to be arraigned on the aggravated kidnapping charge in March and could face more charges.

A Bumble representative said in a statement that Mills has been blocked from the app. The company also offered seven tips for safe dating that include always meeting in a public place, telling someone you trust where you’re going and researching the person you’re meeting as much as possible.

