Ark City teacher accused of sexual harassment charged following investigation

Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as...
Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as Tuesday.(Arkansas City Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City High School teacher accused by a student of sexual harassment last month has been charged in the incident.

Jacob Sumpter, 38, has been charged with sexual battery after the 18-year-old woman, a student at the school, reported to school administration that he had touched her inappropriately without her consent. The incident happened on Dec. 15.

The Arkansas City Police Department conducted numerous interviews as part of its investigation. Sumpter had previously been suspended with pay while the investigation was ongoing.

Sumpter is scheduled for a court appearance at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the Arkansas City District Court.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a...
Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

Latest News

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested after 2 reported kidnappings, assaults involving children in east Wichita
Bridge at Sedgwick County Park will be renovated.
Bridge at Sedgwick County Park being renovated
Mobile home fire in SW Wichita.
2 hospitalized in critical condition after mobile home fire in SW Wichita
Testing the Air Up water bottle for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Air Up water bottle