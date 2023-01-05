Ark City teacher accused of sexual harassment charged following investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City High School teacher accused by a student of sexual harassment last month has been charged in the incident.

Jacob Sumpter, 38, has been charged with sexual battery after the 18-year-old woman, a student at the school, reported to school administration that he had touched her inappropriately without her consent. The incident happened on Dec. 15.

The Arkansas City Police Department conducted numerous interviews as part of its investigation. Sumpter had previously been suspended with pay while the investigation was ongoing.

Sumpter is scheduled for a court appearance at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the Arkansas City District Court.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com