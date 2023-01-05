Bridge at Sedgwick County Park being renovated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The bridge at Sedgwick County Park is being renovated, the county announced Thursday.

When the bridge became dilapidated, the county weighed options to either bring the bridge down or renovating it.

The decision to restore sets off a renovation process that will take 70-90 days.

