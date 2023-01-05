Bridge at Sedgwick County Park being renovated

Bridge at Sedgwick County Park will be renovated.
Bridge at Sedgwick County Park will be renovated.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The bridge at Sedgwick County Park is being renovated, the county announced Thursday.

When the bridge became dilapidated, the county weighed options to either bring the bridge down or renovating it.

The decision to restore sets off a renovation process that will take 70-90 days.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend...
Officer on desk duty, concerns raised after video shows violent encounter with teen

Latest News

Mobile home fire in SW Wichita.
Two hospitalized after mobile home fire in SW Wichita
Testing the Air Up water bottle for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Air Up water bottle
Rose Parade float honors Wichita organ donor
Wichita organ donor honored at Rose Parade
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
New Wind Surge president says prices will drop for upcoming season