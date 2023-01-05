City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients

City Of Wichita
City Of Wichita(KWCH)
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.

Rental property owners like Chris Johns knew the value of stable and safe housing.

“You need housing to get on your feet, to get a job,” he said.

For four years, Johns has been renting homes to people who may need a hand up.

“I’ve heard nightmare stories from landlords. A lot of landlords don’t like to do Section 8. Me, personally, I love it,” Johns said. “I think it’s a good program. The rent is guaranteed, a portion of it. So, a lot of times, I don’t have to worry about the collection aspect.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple discussed the city’s move to launch a program for people in need of affordable housing.

“We have folks who will actually be able to obtain a Section 8 voucher but not be able to utilize it because we have landlords who are concerned about accepting vouchers,” Whipple said. “After listening to those concerns, we want to incentivize folks to rent and accept these vouchers.”

The Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program provides a bonus of $1,000 for a new landlord, $500 for a returning landlord or $250 for each tenant that a landlord leases up above baseline count. Incentives also cover some damages and lost rent.

Depending on the size of the property (number of bedrooms), the program covers up to $2,000 in damages or deductibles for one-bedroom rentals and up to $3,500 for rentals with two or more bedrooms. It also provides up to two months’ rent to cover lost rent due to eviction, abandonment or other permanent termination.

“I’ve never had any issues finding tenants for my places, so I think getting more landlords on board to participate in this program is a great idea,” Johns said.

You can find more information on the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program on the City of Wichita’s website: https://www.wichita.gov/Housing/Pages/WHALIP.aspx#:~:text=%241%2C000%20New%20Landlord%20Bonus%20%2D%20A,of%20the%20first%20new%20tenant.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

Latest News

Humana is hosting a free holiday lunch for seniors on Friday, Dec. 13.
Fort Scott woman sentenced to prison, more than $500,000 in restitution for mistreatment of elder person
John Keith Calvin, a man imprisoned for a 2002, filed court documents stating that the Kansas...
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks witness statements in Roller City incident
Arkansas City police arrested 38-year-old Jason Sumpter, a teacher at the high school, for...
Ark City teacher accused of sexual harassment charged following investigation