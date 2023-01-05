City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.

Rental property owners like Chris Johns knew the value of stable and safe housing.

“You need housing to get on your feet, to get a job,” he said.

For four years, Johns has been renting homes to people who may need a hand up.

“I’ve heard nightmare stories from landlords. A lot of landlords don’t like to do Section 8. Me, personally, I love it,” Johns said. “I think it’s a good program. The rent is guaranteed, a portion of it. So, a lot of times, I don’t have to worry about the collection aspect.”

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple discussed the city’s move to launch a program for people in need of affordable housing.

“We have folks who will actually be able to obtain a Section 8 voucher but not be able to utilize it because we have landlords who are concerned about accepting vouchers,” Whipple said. “After listening to those concerns, we want to incentivize folks to rent and accept these vouchers.”

The Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program provides a bonus of $1,000 for a new landlord, $500 for a returning landlord or $250 for each tenant that a landlord leases up above baseline count. Incentives also cover some damages and lost rent.

Depending on the size of the property (number of bedrooms), the program covers up to $2,000 in damages or deductibles for one-bedroom rentals and up to $3,500 for rentals with two or more bedrooms. It also provides up to two months’ rent to cover lost rent due to eviction, abandonment or other permanent termination.

“I’ve never had any issues finding tenants for my places, so I think getting more landlords on board to participate in this program is a great idea,” Johns said.

You can find more information on the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program on the City of Wichita’s website: https://www.wichita.gov/Housing/Pages/WHALIP.aspx#:~:text=%241%2C000%20New%20Landlord%20Bonus%20%2D%20A,of%20the%20first%20new%20tenant.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com