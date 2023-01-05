Does It Work? Air Up water bottle

Testing the Air Up water bottle for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many trying to stick with New Year’s resolutions this time of year, 12 News wanted to test a product for those looking to add health and fitness to their 2023 routine The Air Up is unlike your typical water bottle. Its makers promise you can taste the flavor of the water through your nose.

The idea is for the user to take a sip of plain water and “let the science of retronasal smell kick into action,” the Air Up’s creators say on the product’s website.

“Natural flavors are are transported through your mouth up to your nose, where your brain interprets the scent as flavor,” the unique water bottle’s makers say. “You drink plain water, but experience flavors like cucumber, orangeade and mango-passion fruit.”

Does this unique way of experiencing flavor with healthy hydration work as advertised? To put the Air Up to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Boone Downing, a Wichita-area professional who enjoys Tik Tok (where the Air Up gained popularity) and running. The combination makes him the right choice to test this week’s product.

