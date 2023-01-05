Fort Scott woman sentenced to prison, more than $500,000 in restitution for mistreatment of elder person

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KWCH) - A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution for her conviction on a charge of mistreatment of an elder person, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday.

Kenna G. Smith, 65, of Fort Scott, was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder person in Bourbon County District Court by Judge Steven C. Montgomery. She was ordered to serve 32 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility and to pay $510,492.86 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.

The case stems from an investigation by the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office and the Kansas Department for Children and Families which determined that Smith mistreated an elder Bourbon County resident between July 1, 2014, and March 16, 2017.

