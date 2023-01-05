Kansas City Zoo announces birth of critically-endangered rhinoceros calf

Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s...
Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve morning.(Kansas City Zoo)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo says only about 740 eastern black rhinos are left in the wild, and just 53 in the in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. But the zoo made an announcement that one more will be added to the population of the critically-endangered subspecies.

Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve morning. Mom and baby are both “doing well,” the zoo said.

Both Zuri and father, Ruka, arrived in Kansas City from the Oregon Zoo in April 2018, according to the zoo.

The zoo once staff knows the gender, there will be an opportunity for the public to participate in naming the calf.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a...
Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

Latest News

Some Arkansas City Public Schools students will be returning to the classroom as early as...
Ark City teacher accused of sexual harassment charged following investigation
Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested after 2 reported kidnappings, assaults involving children in east Wichita
Bridge at Sedgwick County Park will be renovated.
Bridge at Sedgwick County Park being renovated
Mobile home fire in SW Wichita.
2 hospitalized in critical condition after mobile home fire in SW Wichita