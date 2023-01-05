Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment

John Keith Calvin, a man imprisoned for a 2002, filed court documents stating that the Kansas...
John Keith Calvin, a man imprisoned for a 2002, filed court documents stating that the Kansas Department of Corrections is denying him nourishment while being treated for terminal cancer.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer.

Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May.

Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder.

The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.)

Most Read

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
Wichita Police Department badge
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
Sport Burger Drive-In
Wichita community rallies around popular burger stand after thieves steal AC unit
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma

Latest News

Humana is hosting a free holiday lunch for seniors on Friday, Dec. 13.
Fort Scott woman sentenced to prison, more than $500,000 in restitution for mistreatment of elder person
A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks witness statements in Roller City incident
Arkansas City police arrested 38-year-old Jason Sumpter, a teacher at the high school, for...
Ark City teacher accused of sexual harassment charged following investigation
Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s...
Kansas City Zoo announces birth of critically-endangered rhinoceros calf