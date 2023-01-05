Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer.

Lawyers for 56-year-old John Keith Calvin said in an emergency filing last week the corrections department refuses to give Calvin intravenous nourishment while he fights stage 4 colon cancer. He is eligible for parole in May.

Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2002 killing. He has maintained his innocence, and another man convicted in the shooting has said Calvin did not commit the murder.

The corrections department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.

