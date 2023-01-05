Large fire near Bluestem prompts heavy emergency response

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large fire near Bluestem in southeast Butler County drew a heavy emergency response that included firefighters from several area departments. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the fire is to a shed and involves multiple explosions with air tanks in the burning structure.

12 News sent a photojournalist to the rural scene near US-54 and Southeast Bluestem Road to gather information on what led up to the fire and the extent of damage it caused. As of late Wednesday night, Butler County dispatch confirmed no reports of injuries on the call reported about 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com