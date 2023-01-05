Large fire near Bluestem prompts heavy emergency response

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large fire near Bluestem in southeast Butler County drew a heavy emergency response that included firefighters from several area departments. Butler County emergency dispatch confirmed the fire is to a shed and involves multiple explosions with air tanks in the burning structure.

12 News sent a photojournalist to the rural scene near US-54 and Southeast Bluestem Road to gather information on what led up to the fire and the extent of damage it caused. As of late Wednesday night, Butler County dispatch confirmed no reports of injuries on the call reported about 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
Daniel Howard, a football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help to identify a man...
Man accused of stealing $17,000 in products from Ulta Beauty
A 30-year-old California man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash Tuesday afternoon in...
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

A Wichita man who gave the gift of life with an organ donation after he died was honored at the...
Wichita organ donor honored at Rose Parade
Livingston's Diner in Wichita
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
12 News Senior Reporter Shawn Loging sits down with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to discuss her...
Kansas governor lays out priorities ahead of 2nd term
Skyrocketing egg prices are challenging restaurants, including Livingston's Diner, in Wichita,...
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed