Mild Friday, cooler weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The quiet weather continues for Kansas heading into Friday, but we will see more clouds coming across the Plains as temperatures try and warm up a few more degrees.

Look for temperatures to start the day in the 20s with light winds. In the afternoon, much of Kansas will see a southeast breeze as highs climb well into the 40s and even some lower 50s are on the way for southern Kansas.

A fast-moving system will bring thicker clouds Friday night and a mainly cloudy start to Saturday. The only hiccup in the weekend forecast could be some light drizzle or freezing drizzle early Saturday, but into the afternoon, that should depart. It will be a colder day, and much of the state will have upper 30s for highs with some late afternoon sunshine returning. Northwest winds will make it feel colder statewide.

Less wind and a milder day is headed this way for Sunday. Much of the state will return to near 50 at the end of the weekend.

After Saturday, the next weather feature to keep an eye on will be a rain/snow mix Wednesday night and Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW/SE 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NW 10-15.

Sat: High: 40 Mainly cloudy. A bit breezy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 24 Sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 29 AM clouds, then some afternoon sun.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 28 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 32 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Overnight showers.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 40 Rain showers, changing to a rain/snow mix.

