New Wind Surge president says prices will drop for upcoming season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will soon return for another season at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita under new ownership and a new, but familiar, president.

Jay Miller isn’t a stranger to Wichita after being the first president of the organization. He left back in 2020 after the late owner, Lou Schwechheiemer, died due to Covid-19 complications.

“When we lost Lou, to me, the whole dynamic changed and what we were going to do together, Lou and I, was going to be special. And so I left to go back to Texas,” said Miller.

Last season, many fans noticed prices were rising, including admission to the game, concessions and even a controversial 8% extra charge on all ballpark purchases. Miller said under his new leadership, that’s going to change.

“I can tell you before the email or press release comes out, we’re going to lower prices in some of these areas. And, again, it’s things that Lou and I said that a family of four could come and it be affordable,” said Miller. “But, hidden fees, there isn’t a community in the country that will put up with that.”

Many taxpayers continue to voice their concerns that Riverfront stadium isn’t being used for other events like promised when discussion about building a new downtown stadium initially happened. Miller said in just two days as president, he’s already trying to make that happen.

“We’re going to use our stadium for 69 Wind Surge games but we’re going to come through on our promise that this is the community’s stadium, not ours,” said Miller.

Miller said he’s ready to regain trust from the community.

“Just give me a chance, come back one time. If you come back one time, I promise you you’re going to come back again because it’s going to be a positive experience,” said Miller.

Some taxpayers also wondered about the land surrounding the stadium and when development could start. Miller says the old owner of the team is still responsible and he can’t comment on a timeline.

