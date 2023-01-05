Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks witness statements in Roller City incident

A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend...
A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend following a violent, New Year’s Eve incident captured on video that circulated on social media.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses to come forward regarding an altercation between two teenagers and two off-duty Wichita police officers. The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at Roller City in south Wichita.

The sheriff’s office said leaders with the Wichita Police Department requested its assistance “to avoid any perceived conflict.”

A video of the incident has gone viral, but it doesn’t show what happened before the altercation. Police said the incident began with a 15-year-old girl who refused to leave the skating rink. A 16-year-old boy is then accused of striking the officer (prior to the video). Both teens were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said after a preliminary review of the evidence, including the phone recording, several witnesses to the incident didn’t provide a statement to law enforcement. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who knows of someone who witnessed the incident, is asked to call the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316 660-5300.

