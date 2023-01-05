Wichita police investigate suspicious person approaching students

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Clark Elementary in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools spokesperson Susan Arensman confirmed to 12 News that a suspicious person approached students as they were on their way to school at Clark Elementary Thursday morning.

There are no other details of the alleged incidents as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wichita Police Department is investigating, and there is a command post at the scene.

