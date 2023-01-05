Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold start to our Thursday with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Sunshine this afternoon will take our temperatures into the upper 40s, and the bonus will be a lighter breeze.

Friday will feel more like March as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 50s. However, increasing clouds will keep a chill in the air, and jackets will be needed throughout the day.

A weak cold front will cruise across Kansas late Friday into Saturday. However, precipitation is not expected with the front and temperatures will only fall a few degrees with highs in the middle to upper 40s expected this weekend.

Looking ahead… mild temperatures, mainly in the 50s, and mostly dry conditions are expected next week. However, we are watching a potential weather maker that may bring some rain and/or snow to the state on Wednesday into Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 49.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 55.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 44. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 51. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 53. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 53. Mostly cloudy; overnight rain chance.

