Two hospitalized after mobile home fire in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire in the 2120 block of W. MacArthur in SW Wichita.

The fire happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday and caused substantial damage to the home. Two people made it out of the home but were transported for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.

