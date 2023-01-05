Where’s Shane? CPR training at Lifesaver Learning Inc.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve talked about fitness goals for 2023, but if you’re looking for a new skill for the new year, you may think about an opportunity to help others in a crisis situation.

This morning we’re out at Lifesaver Learning Inc. They’re a training center that offers a variety of different classes, including CPR training. With the recent events in the NFL, this training is top of mind for many. We’ll tell you about one option to get CPR training if you’re wanting to take on a new skill in the new year.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com