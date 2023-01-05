Wichita organ donor honored at Rose Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life was honored Jan. 2 at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif.

With more than 100,000 Americans on the waiting list for a vital organ, Zach Mendoza, in death, helped to save the life of a man he never met.

Mendoza was 25 years old when he died from a heart attack in 2019. He’d made the decision to become an organ donor and in doing so, a North Dakota man has a new lease on life and formed a friendship with Mendoza’s family.

Mendoza’s lungs were a perfect match for Shannon Mohn. Mohn visited Mendoza’s parents, Joe and Lisa Rodriguez, to learn more about the man who saved his life.

That visit, Lisa Rodriguez said, “was really beautiful.”

The Midwest Transplant Network selected Mendoza and his story to be featured on a float in the Rose Parade. Mendoza’s friends and family worked to put finishing touches on the floragraph of Mendoza that was part of the rolling tribute to him in the parade.

Mohn joined Joe and Lisa Rodriguez in Pasadena to take part in the festitivitis and raise awareness about the need for more donors.

With lungs, (there are) normally from about 1,500 to 2,000 people on the waiting list. Of those, only a third will get a transplant,” Mohn said. It’s hard because with lungs, they were very forward with us right up front, and said lungs have to be treated more gentle than anything else.”

Those wanting to become an organ donor can find information for doing so here: https://www.organdonor.gov/sign-up.

