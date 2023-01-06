1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita.

One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita.

The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street.

No other details were immediately available, but 12 News has a reporter headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com