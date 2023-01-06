1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

Fire damage where one person was killed on W. 2nd Street in Wichita.
Fire damage where one person was killed on W. 2nd Street in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita.

One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita.

The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street.

No other details were immediately available, but 12 News has a reporter headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

