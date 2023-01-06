Amazon employee accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise

Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.
Devan Thomas is accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of merchandise from Amazon.(Memphis Police Department)
By Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say an Amazon employee has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.

According to the Memphis Police Department 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole $325,000 worth of items from Amazon that included Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cellphone accessories and jewelry.

Authorities said Amazon loss prevention specialists used a digital evidence trail and location tracking to link Thomas to the stolen merchandise.

Police said Thomas confessed to stealing the items.

According to Amazon, Thomas first started working for the company in November 2020.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs
Manasseh Ward mugshot
Police identify man arrested in connection with kidnappings near Wichita schools
Fire damage where one person was killed on W. 2nd Street in Wichita.
1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

Latest News

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
FILE - American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian...
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the...
Police: Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration
Wichita police investigating first homicide of 2023
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug