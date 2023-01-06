Emergency crews respond to trench collapse in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse at Salina South High School.

Witnesses submitted photos to 12 News which show firefighters, ambulances and excavation crews on the scene.

We reached out to Saline County dispatchers and the Salina Fire Department, but they were not able to confirm whether there are any injuries.

Salina trench collapse (KWCH)

