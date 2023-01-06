Police identify man arrested in connection with kidnappings near Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a man booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Thursday night in connection with a pair of kidnappings that happened this week near Wichita schools.

Police confirmed 21-year-old Manasseh Ward is in jail on arresting charges for kidnapping and child sex crimes. Charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, three counts of indecent liberties, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal threat.

Police said around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a young teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of E. Boston. Police said the man attempted to sexually assault the girl and then let her go. She reported the incident to a family member, and officers investigated through the night.

Around 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, two elementary-aged children, a boy and a girl, were in the 900 block of S. Drury. They were walking to Clark Elementary School, 650 S. Apache. Police said the children were kidnapped by a man in a blue vehicle. He eventually dropped the boy off and continued with the girl in the car. A short time later, she was found safe.

While investigating the incident, officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Harry and Woodlawn. They attempted to stop the vehicle and a brief foot chase ensued. The suspect was soon arrested in the 6600 block of E. Boston. Thursday night, police identified that man as Ward and confirmed the charges on which he was booked.

Records show Ward previously served time in state custody on charges of aggravated assault, which is a felony. Those charges stemmed from a September 2019 incident.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com