Shocker comeback falls short in 70-61 loss to Cincinnati

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team fought back from as much as 22 points down to give itself a chance late, but the Shockers ran out of time in a 70-61 home loss Thursday night against Cincinnati.

The setback bumps the Shockers to 7-8 overall and 0-3 in the American Athletic Conference.

Craig Porter Jr. finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Shockers (7-8). Melvion Flanagan added 11 points for Wichita State. Kenny Pohto finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points off of the bench to lead Cincinnati.

The Shockers trailed by 17 at halftime and couldn’t carve into the lead by more than a couple of baskets for most of the final 20 minutes. Just inside the four-minute mark, Wichita State trailed 68-49. Out of a Cincinnati timeout, the Shockers put together an 11-0 run to get within eight at the 1:01 mark. The Xavier bell three-pointer, assisted by Porter, had Wichita State improbably in the game. In that final minute, there would be no magic. The Shockers failed to connect on another big shot and time ran out.

Next up for Wichita State is a pair of games against two other teams that are also winless in the early stages of AAC play. The Shockers travel to South Florida Sunday before returning home to face Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 14.

