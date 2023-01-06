A split weekend of weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will be in for a noticeable change in temperatures for Saturday, but the second half of the weekend should turn off milder with more sunshine. There are no major travel concerns for Kansas and surrounding areas for the weekend.

Saturday morning wind chills will be in the teens and 20s with mostly cloudy skies, and in the afternoon, western Kansas will see a return to sun. However, farther east, the clouds will remain stubborn and highs will remain in the 30s. North winds will go down fairly quickly later in the day.

Expect a sunny sky on Sunday as temperatures return to the upper 40s and 50s for most of the state. Southwest winds will remain light (under 15 mph).

The milder than average temperatures will hang on into the beginning of next week with many areas seeing highs in the 50s. Our next chance for some moisture arrives Wednesday night and Thursday with some showers possible in central and eastern Kansas. There shouldn’t be much snow with this particular system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Wind: N 10-15. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 24.

Sun: High: 51 Sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 27 Sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and breezy. Some overnight showers possible.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 38 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 26 Sunny.

