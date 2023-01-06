Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good.

The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m.

The employee was treated on the scene for minor injuries. Surveillance video shows the suspects picking up snacks from the store before throwing the drink in the clerk’s face and leaving the store. They fled in a grey or silver sedan. Video is available here.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111 or submit the information online here. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

