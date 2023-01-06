Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 20s and 30s, though scattered clouds and a light breeze make the coat a must have as you start your day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon, or 10-15 degrees above average.

A cold front will cruise across Kansas later today into the night. However, except for northeast Kansas where some light rain/snow is possible, precipitation is not expected for most of the state.

Behind the front, expect a mostly gray and cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A quick recovery to near 50 degrees is expected on Sunday as skies turn sunny once again.

Looking ahead… mild temperatures, mainly in the 50s, and mostly dry conditions are expected next week. However, we are watching a potential weather maker that may bring some rain and/or snow to the state on Wednesday night into Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 54.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NW 10-20. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 49. Sunny, then a few clouds.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 53. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 54. Increasing clouds and breezy; overnight rain chance.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 43. Rain during the morning; cloudy, breezy, colder.

