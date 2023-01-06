Temps trend higher today

Most of Kansas will be 10 to 15 degrees above average
tumbling temps
tumbling temps(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 20s and 30s, though scattered clouds and a light breeze make the coat a must have as you start your day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon, or 10-15 degrees above average.

A cold front will cruise across Kansas later today into the night. However, except for northeast Kansas where some light rain/snow is possible, precipitation is not expected for most of the state.

Behind the front, expect a mostly gray and cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A quick recovery to near 50 degrees is expected on Sunday as skies turn sunny once again.

Looking ahead… mild temperatures, mainly in the 50s, and mostly dry conditions are expected next week. However, we are watching a potential weather maker that may bring some rain and/or snow to the state on Wednesday night into Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 54.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NW 10-20. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 49. Sunny, then a few clouds.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 28. High: 53. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 54. Increasing clouds and breezy; overnight rain chance.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 43. Rain during the morning; cloudy, breezy, colder.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Clark Elementary in Wichita.
Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 3 children, assaulting two in east Wichita
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a...
Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease...
Man warns of strange, uncommon disease that can kill dogs

Latest News

Weather trend over the next few days.
Mild Friday, cooler weekend
what's next
Temps trend higher today
Little milder for Thursday
Less wind; little more warmth Thursday
Wichita Temperature Trend
A nice and quiet weather pattern is taking shape